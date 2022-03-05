It’s official MSC now ASTAF member

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Sepak Takraw Confederation (MSC) have been confirmed as the new official member of the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF).

This was confirmed by ASTAF’s president Abdul Halim Kader who also shared the member certificate to Bernama which he signed together with the federation’s secretary-general Boonchai Lorhpipat today.

“This certifies that Malaysia Sepak Takraw Confederation is a full member of Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) for the year 2022 in accordance with the ASTAF Constitution.

“Membership of ASTAF will be renewed automatically upon receipt of the annual membership fee, provided that members comply with the obligations stated in the ASTAF Constitution,“ the certificate stated.

Last Thursday, the Sports Commissioner and the Youth and Sports Ministry supported the application of MSC to become an affiliate member of ASTAF.

This development was confirmed by Abdul Halim at a joint meeting of its executive committee which was held online on March 2 after the body received copies of the support letter from the two entities.

Malaysian sepak takraw plunged into a crisis after ASTAF removed the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM) in May 2021, following the action of its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail, in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president, in sending a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympic Committee on Feb 24 last year.

Ahmad, better known as Tok Mat, then relinquished his post in PSM in June last year, followed by various efforts by PSM aimed at regaining its membership in ASTAF.

However, ASTAF recently confirmed that it would not accept PSM as an affiliate member.

Following that, the Sports Commissioner allowed MSC to get the trust of ASTAF and International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) to be Malaysia’s representative in sepak takraw on the international stage. - Bernama