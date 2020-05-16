Italian clubs have issues with coronavirus protocol for team training

ROME: Disgruntled Serie A clubs have met with officials from the domestic federation FIGC and team doctors to discuss problematic aspects of anti-contagion rules set by the government for the restart of team training next week.

“We analysed points of the protocol that are hard to implement and discussed some changes,” the Lega Serie A said Friday about proposals that will be submitted to the government.

The ministers of health and sports, and the government's scientific committee have designed a protocol to prevent coronavirus contagion when team resume group workouts on Monday, two weeks after being allowed individual training to end a two-month lockdown.

FIGC agreed on the measures this week and the Lega also seemed to have accepted it, proposing the government to restart on June 13 a league that has 12 games left.

But, after receiving the 15-page document, clubs reportedly said that training for two weeks in isolation, until May 31, is unpractical as several camps do not have rooms for footballers and staff, and most hotels are closed.

They also objected to having to start a two-week quarantine from the moment a single person is found positive through the frequent tests scheduled at the camp.

Team doctors, meanwhile, opposed a measure that makes them responsible for cases of contagion. – dpa