Italian FA probing anti-semitic chants from Juve, Inter fans

MILAN: The Italian Football Federation announced Monday that they have launched an investigation into anti-semitic chanting from Juventus and Inter Milan fans over the weekend.

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of Inter fans chanting “the champions of Italy are Jews” just before kick-off in Saturday’s Milan derby, when both sets of supporters were doing their pre-match displays.

Milan published the video on their account with the comment in English “such a shame”.

Another video circulated of Juventus fans in the away end of Fiorentina’s Artemio Franchi stadium chanting “the Viola aren’t Italians, they’re a pack of Jews”.

The Milan derby was also marred by sporadic acts of violence between supporters, including a small group of hardcore Milan ultras moving into another section of the San Siro and attacking rival fans in a bid to reclaim a banner. - AFP