Italian football investigating Juve starlet for betting

ROME: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are investigating Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli over possible sports betting.

The FIGC told AFP on Wednesday that they opened the investigation into the 22-year-old, who has one Italy cap and was voted best under-23 player in Serie A last season, in August.

Italian media reported that the Turin prosecutor's office had also opened an investigation.

Fagioli is suspected of using a variety of identities to place bets on illegal sites.

If found in breach of the FIGC's sports justice code, which prohibits professional players from betting on football, he could face a three-year suspension and a fine of 25,000 euros.

Fagioli's lawyers responded with a statement saying the player had initiated the investigation by going to the authorities.

“He has approached this matter in a responsible manner, with a concern for maximum transparency and cooperation with the sporting and civil justice systems, as evidenced by the fact that he was the first to contact the Federal Prosecutor’s Office,“ said lawyers Armando Simbari and Luca Ferrari.

The lawyers said Fagioli was “serene and completely focused on Juventus and the Italian league”.

Contacted by AFP, Juventus declined to comment.

This season, Fagioli has played six matches for Juventus, who are third in Serie A.

The club have battled off-the-field scandals this year.

Last season was dominated by a fraud scandal and the club missed out on a Champions League place after the FIGC deducted 10 points.

French international midfielder Paul Pogba has been suspended since September 11 following a positive doping test and faces a possible four-year ban. - AFP