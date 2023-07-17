Italy beats Portugal to win UEFA Euro U19 Championship

VALLETTA: Italy clinched their first UEFA European Under-19 Championship title since 2003, besting Portugal 1-0 in Sunday’s final, reported Xinhua.

Italy ousted Spain 3-2 in the semifinals, while Portugal secured their spot in the final by soundly defeating Norway 5-0. The championship game marked the second matchup of the campaign between the finalists, following Portugal’s dominating 5-1 victory in the group phase.

Portugal maintained superior ball possession throughout the match, but it was Italy that capitalised on an opportunity in the 19th minute. Fiorentina’s rising star, Michael Kayode, outjumped a defender to connect with Luis Hasa’s cross, delivering a forceful header.

This victory serves as consolation for Italy’s youth ranks, following their loss to Uruguay in the FIFA U20 World Cup final and an early departure from the UEFA European Under-21 Championship at the group stage. -Bernama