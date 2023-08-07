Italy's Gagliardini signs for Monza as free agent

MILAN: Roberto Gagliardini has signed for Monza after being released by Inter Milan, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

In a statement Monza said that the 29-year-old has signed one-year deal with an option to renew should unspecified conditions be met.

Gagliardini leaves Inter after six largely underwhelming years at the San Siro as the midfielder failed to live up to early promise shown at his boyhood club Atalanta.

He has played seven times for Italy but last featured for his country in 2020.

Monza finished 11th in Serie A last season, their first ever in Italy's top flight, but the recent death of Silvio Berlusconi has led to speculation that family holding company Fininvest could sell the club.

Former Italian prime minister and media mogul Berlusconi bought Monza through Fininvest in 2018. -AFP