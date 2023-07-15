Its all over for Malaysia at Asia Junior Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: The campaign of national shuttlers in the individual category of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships came to a halt yesterday when all Malaysians were eliminated.

The last to be shown the exit were national men’s doubles pair Bryan Jeremy Goonting-Low Han Chen who were stopped by Indonesia’s Zidane Attauba Efendi-Kleopas Binar Prakoso in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Playing in Among Rogo Hall, Yogyakarta in Indonesia, the national duo started well to take the first set 21-18 but failed to keep the pace and lost 14-21, 16-21 to the host pair in a 51-minute battle.

Earlier in the evening, four other national players did not manage to reach the quarter-finals after being defeated in the fourth round.

National women’s singles shuttler, Ung Yi Xing lost to top seed, Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan 8-21, 14-21.

in the outings of two other women’s singles players, Ong Xin Yee went down 20-22, 20-22 to Indonesian Ruzana Ruzana while Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi fought hard but lost to second seed, Sirada Roongpiboonsopit of Thailand, 21-17, 18-21, 19-21.

National men's singles player Muhammad Faiq Haziq also ended his challenge in the tournament after being shown the exit by China’s Zhang Ning, 8-21, 18-21. -Bernama