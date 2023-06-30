Ivan-Rachel emerge Asia Squash Mixed Doubles runners-up

KUALA LUMPUR: National squash mixed doubles pair Ivan Yuen-Rachel Arnold lost out on becoming champions of the 2023 Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championship when they lose 0-2 to Harinder Pal Singh-Dipika Pallikal of India in the final today.

The second-seeded Malaysians were unable to match the aggressive play of the third-seeded Indians as they lost 10-11, 8-11 in straight sets.

Another national mixed doubles pair, Mohammad Syafiq Kamal-Aifa Azman took the bronze by beating Indians Abhay Singh-Anahat Singh 11-8, 11-10 in the third-fourth place decider.

The mixed doubles championship has been dubbed the preparation grounds of countries that will be competing in the event in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou this September, following its introduction in the 2022 edition. - Bernama