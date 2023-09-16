Izzat, Nurul Alyani fall short of Champion of Champions Final in Gold Coast

KUALA LUMPUR: The desire of two national lawn bowlers to reach the final of the 2023 Champion of Champions tournament in Gold Coast, Australia did not make Malaysia’s day after both lost out in semi-finals this evening (Malaysian time).

According to the World Bowls official website at https://results.mc.worldbowls.com/, last year’s runner-up Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple had to concede when the Malaysian was defeated by Daniel Salon of Wales 5-0 in the men’s singles semi-final.

Daniel, who advanced to the final, then defeated Gualtieri Dareen from Scotland 5-0, to win this season’s title.

Meanwhile, women’s singles Nurul Alyani Jamil of Malaysia was shown the way out in the penultimate stage in a 1-5 defeat to Lucy Beere from Guernsey, a small island in the English Channel near the coast of France.

However, Lucy was later defeated by Anne Nunes from the United States, 1-5 in today’s final.-Bernama