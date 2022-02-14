Jackson becomes 1st black woman to win individual Winter Olympic gold

ISTANBUL: Team USA speed skater Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win the individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04.

“Remember the name. @ErinJackson480 is the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speedskating at the #WinterOlympics,“ Anadolu Agency reported Team USA said on Twitter.

The 29-year-old athlete is the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the Olympics since Bonnie Blair in 1994.

Norway are at top spot with 21 medals, including 9 golds, 5 silvers, and 7 bronzes, followed by Germany with 8 golds and 5 silvers, and 1 bronze. - Bernama