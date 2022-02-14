  1. Sport

Jackson becomes 1st black woman to win individual Winter Olympic gold

Gold medallist USA’s Erin Jackson celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women’s 500m speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on February 13, 2022. AFPPIXGold medallist USA’s Erin Jackson celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women’s 500m speed skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on February 13, 2022. AFPPIX

ISTANBUL: Team USA speed skater Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win the individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics in a time of 37.04.

“Remember the name. @ErinJackson480 is the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speedskating at the #WinterOlympics,“ Anadolu Agency reported Team USA said on Twitter.

The 29-year-old athlete is the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the Olympics since Bonnie Blair in 1994.

Norway are at top spot with 21 medals, including 9 golds, 5 silvers, and 7 bronzes, followed by Germany with 8 golds and 5 silvers, and 1 bronze. - Bernama