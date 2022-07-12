Jamaica through to Women’s World Cup, as US and Canada win

MONTERREY: Jamaica secured a berth at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Monday, while reigning world champion United States and Olympic champion Canada stayed unbeaten in the CONCACAF W tournament.

Jamaica’s Trudi Carter scored in the 26th minute, captain Khadija Shaw followed in the 59th and 70th and Drew Spence struck in the 79th as the “Reggae Girlz” defeated Haiti 4-0 to claim the last available semi-final berth at the tournament, and a spot in next year’s global football showdown in Australia and New Zealand.

US reserve Kristie Mewis scored in the 90th minute to give the Americans a 1-0 victory over 10-woman Mexico, who lost Jacqueline Ovalle to a red card for fouling Rose Lavelle in the 73rd minute. The win gave United States the Group A crown.

Canada's Jessie Fleming scored in the fifth minute and Sophie Schmidt followed in the 70th to produce a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica and gave their team the Group B title.

Two-time defending Women's World Cup champion United States, Canada and Costa Rica had already qualified for next year's World Cup by clinching spots in Thursday's semi-finals, where the Americans will face Costa Rica and Canada will play Jamaica.

Panama and Haiti each finished third in group play to book berths in a February global qualifying event for three final Women's World Cup berths.

Marta Cox scored in the 43rd minute to give Panama a 1-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

The North American regional tournament is a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

The winner of next Monday's CONCACAF final will secure a 2024 Paris Olympic berth. The runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another Summer Games qualifier. - AFP