Japan model can help M’sia win first Olympics gold: Hannah

PUTRAJAYA: The Road to Gold (RTG) Committee believes that the Look East Policy of using Japan as a source of inspiration is the way to go in Malaysia’s hunt for their first ever gold in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix), who is also RTG Committee joint chairman, said this is because Japan is one Asian country which has won many gold medals in the Olympics.

“When I went to the Nippon Sport Science University (NSSU in Tokyo), their Hall of Fame gallery alone was filled with more than 40 gold medallists at the university level.

“Just imagine, we at the country level are still searching for our first gold. They are experts,” she said after a ceremony here today where entities of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education signed a pledge to support the Safe Sports Code.

Hannah had recently led an RTG Committee delegation to visit the university as part of their mission to produce athletes capable of giving Malaysia their first Olympics gold.

Also in the delegation were Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, National Sports Institute chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli and RTG coordinator Stuart Ramalingam.

Hannah said that during discussions, the NSSU president had expressed their readiness to help Malaysian athletes under the RTG project.

She said the visit showed her that Japan was committed to the development of athletes by unearthing talents from the school level.

The ministry was now studying plans to reduce dependence on sports like cycling, badminton and diving to produce Olympics medallists, she added.

NSSU have produced 137 medallists, including 41 champions, for Japan in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Last February, NSC and OCM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NSSU on sharing of knowledge and expertise in sport science technology and physical education.

Malaysia made their summer Olympics debut in Melbourne in 1956 and their best achievement so far was winning four silvers and one bronze at Rio 2016. - Bernama