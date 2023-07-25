Japan open: Flying start for four Malaysian pairs

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a great day in the office for four Malaysian pairs as they got off to a flying start in the opening round of the Japan Open 2023 in Tokyo, today.

In the tournament held in Yoyogi First Gymnasium, the national number one women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah survived a rubber set battle against Chinese duo, Liu Sheng Su-Tan Ning, 21-11, 9-21, 21-19, to march into the second round.

A tricky second-round battle could be well on the cards for Pearly-Thinaah should top seed, Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan of China beat Canadian pair, Catherine Choi-Josephine Wu in the other first-round match.

Meanwhile, two Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See also made it to the second round.

The world number 14 duo Tang Jie-Ee Wei stunned Dutch duo, Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek, ranked ninth in the world, 21-15, 21-18 while the unseeded Peng Soon-Yee See created an upset over eight seeds, Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue of France, 21-18, 21-18.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will take on top seed, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong after the Chinese duo trounced Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito, 21-8, 21-13.

Peng Soon-Yee See, on the other hand, will face Thailand pair, Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran who outplayed Taiwanese duo, Yang Po-Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang, 21-3, 21-10.

Professional men’s doubles duo, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi capped off a wonderful day for the Malaysian badminton camp following a straight set victory over Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar of France, 21-15, 21-18, in 36 minutes.

The sixth-seeded pair will determine a quarter-final spot against the winner of another opening-round tie involving Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi from China or reigning Olympic Games champion, Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan.-Bernama