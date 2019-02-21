Japanese legend Yushin Okami joins ONE Championship

SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that Japanese mixed martial arts legend Yushin “Thunder” Okami has joined the promotion.

With a professional record of 35 wins and 12 losses, Okami is one of the most prolific martial artists to emanate from Japan over the last two decades. With a career that began in 2002, Okami has competed in numerous weight classes — from light heavyweight all the way down to welterweight — in various Japanese promotions including Pride and Pancrase.

Okami has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry, athletes such as Ryuta Sakurai, multiple-time mixed martial arts World Champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva, Evan Tanner, Mike Swick, Mark “The Filipino Wrecking Machine” Munoz, multiple-time Pancrase Middleweight World Champion Nate Marquardt, and former Bellator World Champion Hector Lombard, among others.

A black belt holder in Judo, Okami has also taken part in numerous high-profile grappling tournaments including the famed ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship in 2003.

Okami is highly-skilled in all areas of martial arts, featuring world-class grappling skills paired with tremendous knockout power. He brings his veteran experience over to ONE Championship, instantly becoming a top contender.

