JDT-Borussia Dortmund friendly set for Nov 28

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are delighted to host Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) in an international club friendly for the second time at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Nov 28.

Club owner Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said JDT and the German giants have had an excellent relationship dating back to the academy collaboration and the friendly at the Larkin Stadium in 2015.

“It will be an honour to host a reputable team such as Borussia Dortmund again, and this time at our new home,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund managing director of Asia Pacific Dr Suresh Letchmanan said, in the same statement, that the match is a part of the BVB Asia Tour 2022.

“We highly value our relationship with JDT and His Royal Highness Crown Prince of Johor and are thus incredibly grateful to be able to make this match happen as part of our BVB Asia Tour 2022.

“We, as BVB, are thrilled to play a revival of our last match from 2015 and are anticipating an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Borussia Dortmund Internationalisation and Commercial Partnership director Benedikt Scholz said they are looking forward to playing in JDT’s new state-of-the-art Sultan Ibrahim Stadium as well as connecting with their Malaysian fans. - Bernama