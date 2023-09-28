JDT clinch 10th consecutive Super League title

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) clinched their 10th consecutive Super League title in style by thrashing PDRM FC 4-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, yesterday.

With four matches left to play, JDT have amassed an unassailable lead at the top of the table with 64 points.

The Southern Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first half through Brazilian sensation Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva (‘37) and midfielder Juan Muniz Gallego (‘40)

In the second half, PDRM FC defender Izaaq Izhan Yuswardi brought down Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in the penalty box, and referee Fitri Maskon pointed to the spot.

Arif Aiman scored the ensuing spot kick in the 54th minute to make it 3-0 for JDT, while Argentine striker Fernando Martin Forestieri’s powerful strike three minutes later was the icing on the cake for Esteban Solari’s men. -Bernama