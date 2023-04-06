JDT down Penang to go 11 points clear at top of Super League

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) extended their lead atop the Super League to 11 points after notching their 13th straight win by downing Penang FC 2-0 at the City Stadium in George Town yesterday.

JDT defensive stalwart La’vere Lawrence Corbin Ong opened accounts for the Southern Tigers with a low volley from outside the box that beat Penang goalkeeper Shafiq Afifi Suhaimi in the 18th minute.

Stunned, Penang, who are coached by Manzoor Azwira Abd Wahid, nearly found the equaliser but defender A. Namathevan’s effort sailed just over the bar in the 25th minute.

After the break, Penang missed another chance when Giovane Gomes Da Silva’s effort was foiled by JDT substitute Ignacio Insa Bohigues in the 51st minute, leaving Argentine Fernando Forestieri to seal victory for the Southern Tigers five minutes from time.

The result sees JDT continue to reign supreme at the top of the standings with 39 points while Penang dropped a spot to 10th with 14 points.

Meanwhile, second-placed Selangor FC suffered a shock 1-0 loss to PDRM at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium.

Bruno Suzuki's 61st-minute strike was enough for Azzmi Aziz’s team to clinch their second straight win after their stylish 4-1 thrashing of Kelantan FC on May 23.

Tonight’s win allowed PDRM to move up one spot to ninth with 16 points while Selangor remained in second spot with 28 points - 11 behind JDT.

Over at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, new Perak FC coach Yusri Che Lah failed his first test after his side fell 3-0 to Terengganu FC.

Thai striker Adisak Kraisorn, capitalising on a dreadful defensive error when the Perak backline failed to get the ball out of the danger area, to put Terengganu 1-0 up in the sixth minute before Sony Norde doubled their lead off a swift counterattack 10 minutes later.

Substitute Jordan Mintah wrapped up the scoring when he headed in the third goal off a corner kick in the 74th minute to bag all three points for Terengganu to occupy the sixth spot with 20 points while Perak remained in 11th position with nine points. -Bernama