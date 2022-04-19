JDT edge Ulsan Hyundai for second straight group win

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) proved their mettle by scoring a goal in each half to beat Ulsan Hyundai FC 2-1 for their second Group I win of the 2022 AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

The Southern Tigers began aggressively to stun Hong Myung Bo’s team after just three minutes, with Fernando Forestieri beating Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeonwoo with a powerful drive from outside the box.

The visitors, forced to play to JDT’s rhythm, failed to trouble the JDT defence.

In the second half, Hong made some tactical changes by replacing midfielder Yun Illok and defender Lee Myung Jae in the 46th minute and it paid dividends when the substitutes - Um Wonsang and Seol Youngwoo - combined to equalise six minutes later.

Um Wongsang was on hand to slot home a pass from Seol.

Bergson Da Silva, who notched a hattrick in the previous match, then turned hero again for JDT when he slotted the winning goal after receiving a pass from substitute Safawi Rasid in the 79th minute.

With their second win, JDT now lead Group I with six points, followed by Kawasaki Frontale with four points after the Japanese club thrashed China’s Guangzhou FC 8-0 in another match at the Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium here earlier today.

Kawasaki Frontale got their goals through Kei Chinen (seventh, 12th minutes), Shintaro Kurumaya (16th, 71st minutes), Yu Kobayashi (22nd, 39th minutes), Ten Miyagi (50th minute) and Chanathip Songkrasin (68th minute).

The Group I teams will next be in action on Thursday (April 21), with Ulsan Hyundai facing Ghuangzou FC at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium and JDT taking on Kawasaki Frontale at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. - Bernama