JDT extend winning run in Super League

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) extended their winning run in the 2023 Super League season to 19 matches as they defeated Sabah FC 5-1 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu last night.

The Sothern Tigers were stunned by the home team in the 13th minute when Jafri Chew scored through a counterattack, but needed only four minutes to restore parity when Juan Muniz blasted in belter following a short corner kick from Arif Aiman Hanapi.

JDT went ahead in the 25th minute when Bergson da Silva coolly slotted in a penalty awarded by referee Razlan Joffri Ali after Muniz was brought down in the penalty box by Rawilson Batuil.

In the second half, JDT’s new striker, Herbety Fernandes made a solo run before cutting inside and scoring the team’s third goal in the 48th minute.

Bergson scored his second in the 62nd minute, before completing a hat-trick in the 78th minute to complete the rout.

In IPOH, Perak FC continued their winning momentum by beating Penang FC 3-1 at the Perak Stadium.

The home side opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Luciano Guaycochea, followed by Wan Zack Haikal (23’) and Seo Seonung (73’) while Penang’s only goal came from Muhammad Alif Ikmalrizal Anuar (72’)

In KOTA BHARU, Kelantan FC earned their second victory of the season after defeating Negeri Sembilan FC 2-0 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, courtesy of a brace from Argentinian import player Leonardo Rolon (5’ and 30’) - Bernama