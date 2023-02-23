JDT eye sixth straight Charity Shield win as TFC grapple with trio’s absence

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are pumped up to win the Super League for the 10 consecutive time this season.

And they intend to get the ball rolling by defeating Terengganu FC (TFC) en route to lifting the Charity Shield for the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup for the sixth time in a row at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here, tomorrow.

JDT assistant head coach Pablo Ricchetti views victory over TFC in the season-opener as crucial to the Southern Tigers’ hopes of winning the Super League a record 10th straight time.

On his team’s starting XI tomorrow, the Argentinian said new head coach Esteban Solari had yet to make a decision.

“We have many quality players, including the new faces. I believe that whoever is selected will perform their best,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Meanwhile, TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner said the Turtles would give it their best shot against JDT tomorrow despite having to play without their three key players.

The three are foreign import Habib Haroon (injury), Faiz Nasir (health issues) and naturalised player Liridon Krasniqi (on loan from parent club JDT).

Steinbruckner said the trio’s absence would not dampen their spirit as they have already drawn up a strategy to take on JDT.

“We have identified their replacements and have faith in them. We expect an interesting match tomorrow and the players to do their best,” he said. - Bernama