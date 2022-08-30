JDT hammer Melaka United to remain top of Super League

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continue to rule the roost in the Super League after trouncing Melaka United FC 4-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here yesterday.

It was clear from the start that JDT, who were thrashed 5-0 by Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama 2002 Stadium in Japan en route to crashing out in the round-of-16 of the AFC Champions League on Aug 19, were looking to unleash their frustrations.

And it was Melaka United who were on the receiving end as JDT, who are coached by Hector Bidoglio, got their goals through Fernando Martin Forestieri (13th minute) and Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva (32nd, 42nd, 85th minutes).

With this easy win, eight-time champions JDT remain atop the 12-team standings with 41 points after 15 matches while Melaka United are eighth with 17 points, also from 15 matches. - Bernama