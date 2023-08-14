JDT hammer Perak as Sabah edge KL City

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) trounced Perak FC 5-0, with five different names getting on the scoresheet, during their Super League match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri last night.

The Southern Tigers opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Heberty Fernandes De Andrade slotted home a pass from Endrick Dos Santos Parafita.

Six minutes later Matthew Thomas Davies headed home his first goal of the season - and his team’s second of the night - before Bergson Da Silva capitalised on a mistake by Perak goalkeeper T. Shaheeswaran to make it 3-0 for JDT in the 35th minute.

JDT, coached by Esteban Solari, came back after the breather to add two more goals, with Oscar Pasero Arribas adding the finishing touch to a perfect cross from Jordi Amat Maas in the 55th minute before Juan Muniz Gallego completed the rout 11 minutes later with a perfectly executed free-kick.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC took advantage of playing on home ground by edging Kuala Lumpur City 3-2 in their Super League clash at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu last night.

After a goalless first half, Sabah drew first blood in the 50th minute when Stuart Wilkin hammered home from inside the box to beat KL City goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza.

KL City hit back nine minutes later to equalise through Romel Morales before going 2-1 up in the 70th minute courtesy of Haqimi Azim Rosli’s goal.

It was then Sabah’s turn to bounce back as they drew level through Park Tae Su in the 78th minute.

With both teams looking for the winner, it was Sabah’s Gabriel Peres who emerged as the hero when he struck the crucial goal in the 89th minute. - Bernama