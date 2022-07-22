JDT II foils Kelantan FC’s attempt at collecting three points at home

KUALA LUMPUR: Premier League leaders Kelantan FC failed to capitalise on their home advantage when they drew 1-1 against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu this evening.

Rezal Zambery Yahya’s charges started off well, with a barrage of attacks that paid off in the 20th minute with a penalty kick by Nurshamil Abd Ghani after a handball given away by defender Ahmad Aysar Hadi Mohd Shaari.

But the Red Warriors suffered a setback of having to play with only 10 men after midfielder Jasmir Mehat was given his marching orders when he received his second yellow card in the 36th minute.

That was enough for JDT II to equalise five minutes in the second half, courtesy of Daryl Sham K.K George.

Both teams kept trying to break the deadlock, but neither could gain the upper hand as they ended up splitting points at the end of the match.

More to come. - Bernama