JDT just unstoppable

GEORGE TOWN: The Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) juggernaut just keeps rolling on.

The Southern Tigers managed to keep a clean record in the Super League by winning all 13 matches they played thus far after defeating Penang FC 2-0, at the City Stadium here last night.

JDT head coach Esteban Solari said he was very satisfied with the performance of all his men who played gallantly last night.

“I feel proud of my players because it was not an easy match. Penang are a difficult team...they have quality players, but we were able to beat them.

“It was a difficult match because of the heavy rain and the home fans who were vociferous in their support for their team,“ he told reporters after the match.

He added that the Southern Tigers will try to maintain their unbeaten record when they play Terengganu FC next.

Meanwhile, Penang FC assistant head coach, Manzoor Azwira Abd Wahid said that despite not being able to score points in the match, he was still satisfied with the quality of play shown by his men in facing the Super League leaders.

“We lost...but the positive thing is the seriousness and attitude of our players who tried to compete with a quality team in the Malaysian League. That is a positive thing for this team,“ he said.

JDT will play against Terengganu FC on June 9 at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium while Penang FC who are now in ninth place in the league will meet KL City FC on June 8 at the City Stadium. -Bernama