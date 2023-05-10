JDT partners IKEA, Toppen to build community engagement through football

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) has formed a three-year partnership with IKEA Tebrau and Toppen Shopping Centre to build community engagement in Johor through football.

JDT chief executive officer Alistair Edwards said the partnership worth millions of ringgit and the club is excited to work together in a mission to unite communities, especially its fans through the power of sports.

“JDT is a successful club and I am thrilled because there are a lot of international brands that want to be involved and to collaborate with us.

“This collaboration will definitely bring a win-win situation for us, IKEA and Toppen. But most importantly, it would bring the excitement for our fans,” he said during a press conference at the JDT Headquarters, Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here today.

Also present was JDT's Commercial Unit chief Kevin Ramalingam, IKEA Tebrau store manager Tony Vatuiu and Ikano Centres Commercial Director, Arnoud Bakker.

Meanwhile, Bakker said with the partnership, Toppen would open a fan clubhouse at the centre’s rooftop next year.

He said the clubhouse would feature a merchandising store and a curated space for JDT fans to gather and watch live screenings of all JDT matches with a capacity of 4,000 people.

“The live screenings will make it the sole destination in Johor, beyond the JDT stadium, where fans can consistently enjoy live games alongside fellow enthusiasts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tony said IKEA Tebrau is finalising a unique concept taking shape within the JDT stadium and offering fans the opportunity to savour IKEA food while immersing themselves in home furnishing inspiration.

He said other components of the partnership include IKEA for business design solutions for key areas at the JDT stadium, and special promotions for JDT fans at IKEA Tebrau. -Bernama