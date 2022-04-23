JDT ready to pull of upset against Kawasaki Frontale tomorrow

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are prepared and determined to do whatever it takes to win against Kawasaki Frontale in their second game against the J1 League leaders in Group I in the 2022 AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, tomorrow.

Saying it will be a tough game, JDT Head Coach Benjamin Mora believes that his men would do their level best to take on Kawasaki Frontale, especially after their 0-0 draw on Thursday.

“We are as ready, as we can be ...I am ready to play on the pitch but I cannot play.

“(The) Players of JDT are prepared for the challenge. Of course, I expect a tough time from the Japan team because of their history, culture and discipline, they will continue doing their best,” he told the pre-match press conference here today.

Mora said JDT would maintain the team’s identity that is always thirsty for victory and aggressive game tactics in tomorrow’s clash.

“We are going to face a very difficult team tomorrow and we are going to be very focused on continuing the evolution of JDT,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki Frontale head coach Toru Oniki said tomorrow’s match is important for his team as JDT are leading in the group with seven points.

“We were tied to a draw in the last game, so we need to win and that is what we are going to focus on tomorrow.

“We will look forward to win and hope to have the team to pull together to bring victory.. and we need to win the group stage,” he said. - Bernama