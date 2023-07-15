JDT reign supreme in Super League, home win for Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) continue to tighten their grip on the Super League, after beating Kelantan FC 5-0 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Bharu yesterday.

JDT, who extended their unbeaten record to 17 games, proved difficult to challenge when they went ahead in the ninth minute thanks to a shot from outside the penalty box by Fernando Forestieri that beat Kelantan goalkeeper Mohammad Johan Tendot.

Esteban Solari's men then added JDT's second goal through a header from Ocar Arribas who received a teammate's cross in the 23rd minute.

In the second half of the match, Forestieri pounced on a passing mistake by a Kelantan defender in front of the penalty area to net JDT's third goal in the 60th minute.

A back pass error by the Kelantan defender then gave JDT the fourth goal through Bergson da Silva in the 64th minute who easily pushed the ball into the home team's goal.

JDT substitute Akhyar Rashid in the meantime cleverly completed a teammate's ball pass in the Kelantan penalty box for the team's fifth goal in the 77th minute.

In another Super League action, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC collected three points from a 3-1 victory over Kelantan United FC at Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Star.

The first goal of Sang Kenari's squad was scored by Ifedayo Olusegun in the 54th minute through a beautiful header from a precise pass by Wan Amirul Afiq followed by the second goal of the Nigerian import player in the 74th minute who managed to push the ball past Kelantan United goalkeeper Mohd Shahril Saari.

Kedah's third goal followed in the 85th minute through Amirbek Juraboev's quick shot that beat the Kelantan goalkeeper.

The visiting team, however, got a consolation goal through Ismaheel Akinade in the 90th minute before the final whistle was blown. -Bernama