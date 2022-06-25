JDT return to the top, maul Selangor FC 5-1

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) returned to the top of the league after thrashing Selangor FC 5-1 in a Super League match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium last night.

JDT’s relentless attack early in the first half saw the Southern Tigers drawing first blood in the third minute through imported striker Bergson Da Silva.

Fernando Martin Forestieri doubled the lead in the 24th minute through a free-kick after he was fouled by Quentin Cheng Jiun Ho.

The third goal came in the 35th minute courtesy of Leandro Sebastian Velazquez from outside the penalty box after receiving a pass from Mohd Afiq Fazail.

The second half saw JDT’s sensational player Bergson score the team’s fourth goal.

JDT failed to keep a clean sheet, however, when Selangor FC’s Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan scored a consolation goal for the visiting team in the 82nd minute.

The home side continued their attacking game and were rewarded with another goal as Mohamadou Sumareh’s header in the last minute made the final scoreline. - Bernama