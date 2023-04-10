JDT revive ACL hopes after 4-2 win over Pathum United

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten times Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) came back from a goal down to beat BG Pathum United from Thailand 4-2 in an AFC Champions League (ACL) Group I match at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Bangkok, last night.

JDT, on a must win mission to Thailand, however, fell behind after conceeding a penalty in the fifth minute which was taken by Victor Cardozo.

However, even before the cheers of the home fans had died down, JDT drew level when Arif Aiman Hanapi struck the equaliser a minute later.

Boosted by the equaliser, JDT went on the offensive in search of a winner and from one such move, Heberty Fernandes and Bergson da Silva darting into the penalty box and after exchanging a crisp one-two pass, Bergson crushed the ball past the goalkeeper to give JDT the lead in the 14th minute.

JDT continued their attacking mode when the second half started and in the 53rd minute, Bergson’s powerful strike was not collected by Pathum goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom, allowing Juan Muniz to blast the loose ball into the net.

Pathum United managed to reduce the deficit two minutes later when Cardozo sneaked in to head a cross from Chanathip Songkrasin.

However, JDT had the last laugh when Arif Aiman made a solo run into the box and as the Pathum United defence hesitated, unleased a powerful grounder for JDT’s fourth goal.

In another Group I match played earlier, Kim Tae-Hwan’s only goal of the match saw Ulsan Hyundai FC from South Korea beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium. - Bernama