JDT’s 2023 season triumph delayed thanks to Juraboev’s injury-time goal

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) celebrations as the official 2023 Super League champions have been delayed thanks to an injury time goal by Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC’s Amirbek Juraboev that resulted in a 3-3 draw at Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar tonight.

The draw also meant that KDA pulled off one of the greatest upsets this season as they ended the Southern Tiger’s run of 20 consecutive league wins and forced JDT to seek out at the one final point needed to clinch the title on Sept 29 when they face PDRM FC at home at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

JDT started the match eager to claim their 10th consecutive title tonight, but KDA had other plans and went ahead with a beautiful header by Ifedayo Olusegan in the 35th minute and then doubled the lead five minutes after halftime through a goal by Manuel Ott.

But a two-goal deficit was evidently not enough to stop JDT, and La’vere Corbin Ong scored the visitors first goal in the 52nd minute, while Herberty Fernandes equalising just four minutes later in the 56th minute.

Winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi then put the Southern Tigers in the driver’s seat in the 74th minute, and JDT seemed poised to be crowned league champions tonight, right until the very end of match, when Amirbek found the back of JDT’s net.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC’s triple strike in the first half, brace by striker Ramon Machado in the 13th and 29th minute, and one by midfielder Miguel Cifuentes just before the first half ended, was more than enough to secure victory against Negeri Sembilan in their match that ended 3-1 in Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu.

Hein Htet Aung managed to score the visitor’s consolation goal at the end of injury time before the match ended.

Also, bottom team Kuching City FC’s attempt to make their way up the ladder failed as they lost 0-2 to Terengganu FC in State Stadium, Kuching tonight.

A blistering shot from outside the penalty box by Terengganu FC defender Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni in the 42nd minute and Engku Nur Shakir’s goal nine minutes into the second half ensured that Kuching FC remained securely at the bottom of the league with seven points. -BERNAMA