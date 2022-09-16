JDT’s momentum stalls as PJ City holds them to 2-2 draw

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) momentum was stalled after their FA Cup win last Saturday after they drew 2-2 against Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City) in last night’s Super League match.

Playing at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), JDT seemed set to dominate the night when Brazilian import striker Bergson da Silva scored in the 48th minute.

Stunned by the goal, PJ City scrambled to equalise before they succeeded in the 73rd minute thanks to Darren Lok.

However, Hector Bidoglio’s men were quick to recover and took the lead in the 86th minute when Akhyar Rashid slotted in a cross at the penalty area, putting JDT 2-1 ahead.

PJ City’s R. Kogileswaran then turned hero for his team when he scored the match equaliser in injury time.

Meanwhile, in another Super League match, Melaka United also shared points with Kuala Lumpur City FC after a scoreless draw at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong, Melaka.