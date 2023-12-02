JDT’s naturalised player Krasnigi joins TFC on loan

KUALA TERENGGANU: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Naturalised player Liridon Krasniqi (pix) has been loaned to Terengganu FC (TFC) for the 2023 M-League season.

The Kosovo-born 31-year-old player will be with TFC on a one-year loan.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh said the presence of the midfielder will resolve TFC’s search to provide a complete squad for Croatian head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner to work on.

“Krasniqi’s experience and expertise will certainly come in handy for TFC to mount a serious challenge in the M-League, together with other imports Sony Norde, Adisak Kraisorn and Habib Haroon.

“His presence is also important when we play in the Asian Football Confederation Cup,“ he said in a statement today.

Krasniqi started his M-League career with Kedah in 2015 until 2018, helping the team to win the Malaysia Cup in 2016 and FA Cup in 2017.

He left Kedah to join Melaka United and in 2019 moved to JDT and became a naturalised player in 2020. - Bernama