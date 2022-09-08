JDT supporters to head to Bukit Jalil in 50-bus convoy for FA Cup finals

JOHOR BAHRU: A convoy of 50 buses carrying 2,000 Johor Fan Club members will head to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday, to witness the FA Cup final clash between the Southern Tigers and Terengganu FC (TFC).

Its president Azman A Jalil said the buses are expected to leave from Johor as early as 8 am to avoid congestion.

“Our support for JDT is undivided as the convoy will also be accompanied by about 40 club members’ cars.

“This total of 50 buses does not include those from clubs in other districts in the state, and the number of supporters heading to the stadium from Johor is much more,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, JDT supporters who do not have the chance to go to Bukit Jalil are set to watch the match live on television, including restaurants around the city that will show the FA Cup final on giant screens.

The owner of Warong KAF, Rozaihan Rahman, 38, said members of the public were welcome to come and watch the match at his restaurant.

“Sometimes, there may be problems with getting the tickets and so on, there is no need to worry because we can all watch the game here together,“ he said. - Bernama