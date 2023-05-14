JDT thrash Red Warriors 6-0

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their unbeaten run as they thrashed Kelantan United FC 6-0 in their 10th Super League match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

The Southern Tigers got on the scoreboard in the eighth minute with a long-distance strike from Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva, followed by Fernando Martin Forestieri’s goal in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a cross by Leandro Sebastian Velasquez.

The scoreline would have been much bigger in the first half, had it not been for the Red Warriors’ goalkeeper Ahmad Asyraaf Omar’s valiant efforts.

In the second half, however, JDT continued to pile in the goals, with Bergson Da Silva finding the net again in the 61st minute. Eight minutes later, Ahmad Asyraaf’s foul on Fernando Forestieri resulted in yet another goal, a penalty taken by Bergson Da Silva, for JDT’s fourth of the match.

Luck certainly was not on the Red Warriors’ side, as JDT was awarded another penalty in the 76th minute, which was successfully converted by Leandro Sebastian Velasquez after Bergson Da Silva was brought down by Muhammad Fauzan Mohd Fauzi.

JDT’s last goal would come in the last minute of the match, via Fernando Forestieri. - Bernama