JDT ventures into motorsports with Hafizh Syahrin

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continues to spread its wings by venturing into motorsports with national motorcycle ace Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, starting next year.

A posting on Johor Southern Tigers’s Facebook page stated that the JDT Racing Team its action by competing in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in the 2024 season.

“JDT Racing Team will kick off with the ARRC campaign with the aim of competing in the Superbike World Championship (WSBK),” it said.

Apart from football, JDT is also involved in futsal, polo, boxing and ice hockey.

“This latest effort is aimed at further developing the JDT brand globally and opening doors for more collaborations with international companies,” JDT said.

The 29-year-old Hafizh Syahrin from Kuala Lumpur is the first Malaysian racer to have competed in the MotoGP World Championship in 2018. - Bernama