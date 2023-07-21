JDT: We will go all out to retain FA Cup

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are ready and bent on defending the FA Cup in the final against Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here tomorrow.

JDT head coach Esteban Solari said preparations are going smoothly without any problems or issues as all their players are injury-free.

Describing it as a tough game, the former Argentina player, however, reminded his team to be physically and mentally prepared for the game.

“For us, this is a very important game and we are waiting for this match to retain the title. We are focusing on our target to beat KL City FC.

“...so, in this game, we have to play with the same passion and remain calm, but mental and physical preparations are very important,” he said during the pre-match press conference at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here today.

Solari added, even though playing before their home crowd will give them an advantage, he admitted that JDT cannot take lightly KL City FC who have their own strengths.

Meanwhile, KL City FC head coach Bojan Hodak admitted it would be tough to wrest the FA Cup crown from the defending champions.

Bojan however said he has high hopes of pulling off an upset over the home team as the City Boys stunned JDT in 2021 to win the Malaysia Cup.

He further said that he will also field seven to eight players who have faced JDT during the Malaysia Cup match which saw the Southern Tigers lose 0-2.

“Every final has a lot of pressure, but we prepared, and I hope there will be no injuries to the players tomorrow,” he said.

He added, his boys need to avoid making mistakes to ensure JDT do not control the game. -Bernama