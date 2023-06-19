Jess proud of Juniors’ World Cup silver medal win

KUALA LUMPUR: National squash coach Jess Tay is proud of her charges’ silver medal win at the 2023 Squash World Cup in Chennai, India yesterday.

She said the junior players - Yee Xin Ying, P Darren Rahul, Aira Azman and Ong Sai Hung - who made up the national mixed team did not falter against first seeded Egypt in the finals as they went on the attack at several occasions. The national team, which was seeded fourth, also managed to take down a strong Indian home team, that paraded their strongest players during the semifinal match on June 16.

“I still don’t believe they won the silver as I only expected the bronze, but in the semifinals we managed to beat India’s best team so I’m really happy.

“The players went in without any pressure and they really played well and managed to overcome such a difficult challenge,” she told Bernama upon her arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) tonight.

Malaysia missed out on becoming 2023 Squash World Champions after losing to Egypt 1-2 in the final at Express Avenue Mall yesterday. - Bernama