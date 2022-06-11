JET badminton: Selangor, KL dominate semi-final slots

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Under-16 (U-16) men’s badminton squads continued to show excellent performance as they whizzed through the quarter-finals of the 100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2022 Second Round Badminton Championship in Meru, Perak, today.

According to a statement issued by 100PLUS, the men’s top seed from Selangor Au Wei Shan (pix) defeated the host representative Muhd Al Imran Jasni 21-15, 22-20.

He is scheduled to face Kuala Lumpur’s Yap Chun Shin who defeated his teammate, Ethan Loh Lim Tik 21-15, 21-15 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, another Selangor representative Shawn Hiu managed to defeat teammate Razeeq Danial Roslie 21-17, 21-14 and will meet Jayden Ng Yi Shen from Kuala Lumpur.

Jayden trounced Melaka’s Han Ryan Ee Jian, 21-11, 21-12.

In the women’s category, Selangor took two semi-final slots with its top seed Eng Ler Qi who sailed through the quarter-final stage after disappointing her teammate, Shanraya Kabilan 21-11, 21-14.

Ler Qi will face teammate Shan Lee Yu who subdued host player Cheng Pei En 21-18, 21-19.

Melaka’s Shaneesa Shahidi however managed to deny another slot for Selangor when she defeated Chong Ker Yie 21-12, 21-19.

Waiting for Shaneesa in the semi-finals is Kelantan player Yeap Phoi Lin who overcame Christina Loh Shin Ni from Kuala Lumpur 21-9, 21-17. - Bernama