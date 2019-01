ONE Championship’s Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan (pix) received a Special Jury Award at the 2017 Johor Sports Awards for her contributions to the martial arts scene in Johor.

The ceremony, organised by the Johor Sports Council, saw the undefeated 20-year-old walk away with RM3,000 and a trophy — one of many the Johor-born athlete has won throughout her short, yet fruitful career.

“It’s a true honour to have won this award,” she said. “I’m touched, and my journey does not end here.”

The event, held at Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios on Jan 26, 2018, consisted of 13 categories, which included Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete, and Best Coach.

“I know my accomplishments and achievements have inspired people to pick up the sport. Thank you for making my journey your source of inspiration,” she said. “There is definitely more to come, and I hope I could pick up a national award soon.”

Jihin’s martial arts journey begun in a very unconventional way five years ago through Korean television series, Roommate.

That was the first time she saw any form of martial arts, and she instantly fell in love with it.

Her sister quickly signed her up at Ultimate MMA Academy in Johor as her 15th birthday present, and the rest is history.

Since then, the baby-faced athlete picked up several medals and belts in Muay Thai, wushu, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, and mixed martial arts tournaments in Malaysia.

Two of her most prestigious titles to date are the MIMMA Season 4 Women’s Championship in 2016 and a Wushu World Champion medal in 2017.

Last year, “Shadow Cat” made her ONE Championship debut and registered three wins to maintain her perfect 4-0 professional record.

“This is only my second time attending an award night, and I did not expect to win it,” she said.

“As an athlete, it is not important to chase awards, but if it comes, you just got to be thankful. It is always important to do your best in whatever you are pursuing.”

Jihin will have another opportunity to extend her winning streak at ONE: Clash of Legends in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb 16. She will take on the Philippines Gina “Conviction” Iniong in a three-round atomweight contest.

The bout will mark her first mixed martial arts bout outside Malaysia.