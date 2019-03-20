Jihin moving past defeat, looking towards world title future

JIHIN “Shadow Cat” Radzuan is one tough character.

The 20-year-old Malaysian athlete knows what she wants in life, and she is always ready to defy the odds in order to achieve her dreams.

Although she suffered her first career defeat last month, she has moved on. Now, she is looking towards the future.

“We cannot change the past, so although I’ve thought about the defeat, I’m trying not to think about it,” the ONE Championship athlete said.

“If we keep on thinking about it, it will affect us and our training. We have to accept more positives and throw away the negatives to move on.”

Jihin, who trains at Ultimate MMA Academy in Johor Bahru, is no stranger to overcoming life’s biggest obstacles. She learned the hard way ever since her childhood.

“I had to learn to be independent since I was young. Half of the time, I was on my own because my mom had to go out to work,” the atomweight competitor explained.

“Meanwhile, the age gap between my sisters and I are pretty big, so I didn’t really hang out with them.”

“You need to always be on your toes. In life, it’s the same too. When tough times come, that’s when you get the best out of yourself.”

Mixed martial arts was never going to be an easy career for “Shadow Cat,” but it was her hard work and constant training with her head coach Melvin Yeoh that eventually led her to the path she is today.

The 20-year-old Malaysian star is excited to resume her career, and she is willing to face any opponent who will bring her closer to a ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title opportunity.

“I’m always ready to take on anyone,“ she said. “I am prepared to show why I’m worthy of being a World Champion one day.”

Jihin also feels the future of the division looks bright as reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee challenges strawweight queen “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan for her belt at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan on 31 March.

“I strongly feel she might vacate the title and hold on to the strawweight belt should she win,“ Jihin says about Lee.

“The atomweight division is stacked with talent, and we’re all waiting to get to our dream, which is to win the World Title. This bout in Japan will be a decisive match to determine the future of the division.”