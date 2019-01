UNDEFEATED Malaysian star Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan (4-0) will fly the Jalur Gemilang at ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS in Bangkok, Thailand on 16 February. Her bout against fellow top contender Gina “Conviction” Iniong was confirmed by ONE Championship on Thursday morning, and the match is set to spark fireworks at the prestigious Impact Arena. This tilt will also mark the Ultimate MMA Academy product’s first battle outside of Malaysia, something which has left her very excited. “I will definitely bring the national flag along with me,” the Johor-born athlete proudly said.

“I cannot wait for this bout, and I’m looking forward to experiencing Bangkok.” The 20-year-old, who is a former MIMMA Women’s Champion, knows it will be a new experience, but she is thrilled about it. “It is going to be very different as the crowd is not from my country. But thankfully, this bout is not taking place in Manila,” she joked, referring to her opponent’s home crowd. Iniong, who trains out of the famed Team Lakay, has looked superb in The Home Of Martial Arts.

Ever since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2017, the wushu stylist picked up three victories including a pair of wins against Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol and Jenny “Lady GoGo” Huang — something which Radzuan has in common with her. “Gina is a striker, and a really good one. This fight will be inside the ring — the first time for me — and I know it’s going to be difficult to take the game to the ground,” the Malaysian explains. “I’ve been working on my striking and my ground game more effectively, and I want to show the world that I can overpower people better than me.”

Radzuan already feels some extra weight on her shoulders ahead of the February tilt. As she continues to make her way up the divisional ladder in the hopes of challenging atomweight queen Angela Lee for the World Title, “Shadow Cat” knows she will only face tougher and tougher opposition. “I feel more pressured by this battle, but I’ve accepted the match because I must show that I can overpower people better than me,” she admits. “I’m prepared for everything. ONE Championship has seen my potential, and I want to reward the organization with another impressive victory.”