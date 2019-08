SHE is the fastest rising star in the ONE women’s atomweight division, and at only 20 years old, Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan (pix) still has a long way to go in her mixed martial arts career.

But almost two weeks removed since she submitted Filipina Jomary Torres at ONE: Masters of Destiny in Kuala Lumpur, the martial artist knows that she is only going to bump into tougher opposition in time to come.

“I don’t think I’ve ever faced someone easy at ONE Championship, all the athletes I’ve met are pretty good in their own way,” the Ultimate MMA Academy standout said.

“But I know after another win, there’s no way I’m going to get to compete against someone from the lower half of the division. I think I’m closer to the top, but still somewhere in the middle of the stacked weight class.”

Jihin admitted that it’s a bit hard to single out a particular name she would like to go up against next, but revealed she would accept the offer to compete with a former ONE Atomweight World Title contender in another three matches.

With already one win against a former World Title challenger, the “Shadow Cat” is determined to add another name in her record.

“I would prefer to take somebody with a similar record or reputation like me for now, but I just can’t think of a name,” the MIMMA Champion disclosed.

“If I pick up another three or four wins, I think Mei Yamaguchi would be the perfect opponent for me to test my skills against. However, we know she is very talented and experienced, so we have to always be aware of her tricks and what she can do inside the Circle.

“We’ve taken a look at her, and believe if there are a couple more victories, she is the top athlete in the atomweight division.”

The Johor Baru resident will not stop in her quest to reach the pinnacle of the atomweight division – even though it means she will have to square off against more experienced opponents.

Her next appearance is yet to be known, but after stunning the Malaysian audience with another sublime display on 12 July, their eyes will definitely be on possibly Malaysia’s fastest rising star.