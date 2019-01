HARD work and discipline are two traits every martial artist should store in their arsenal.

Knowledge comes next, and these three traits are carefully monitored by Malaysia’s Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan (pix) (4-0) ahead of her showdown against the Philippines’ Gina “Conviction” Iniong (7-4) at ONE: Clash of Legends in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Feb 16.

With two and a half weeks to go before another career-defining battle, the Ultimate MMA Academy product admitted she is set to put on a show at the Impact Arena.

“Training camp has been going well. Moving into the last couple of weeks, it’s been more intense and disciplined. It’s hard work from here on,” the 20-year-old explained.

“Our focus has been more on striking, and I know I have to train even harder on this aspect. [My coach (Melvin Yeoh) and I] are trying to improve on everything, whether it is our grappling or striking.”

Iniong is coming off a defeat to Brazil’s Istela Nunes, and the Filipina will have her sights on turning her momentum around.

Jihin, however, has plans to ruin her opponent’s comeback.

“Gina has a lot of experience, and I’m training harder than ever because I want to be better than I was in my previous fights,” the Malaysian said.

“Based on her previous videos, it’s all been standing fights, so I’m expecting her to stand and strike with me. I will mix some striking and bring her to the ground.”

The undefeated athlete said her sole plan for 2019 is to move up the ranks and inch closer to a shot against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee.

“I love to take a match that would challenge myself. If I go against someone with more experience, it is good,” she said.

“I do not care who my opponent is or the amount of experience they have. I just want to challenge myself.”

First, however, she must win in Thailand, and competing on foreign soil will be something new for “Shadow Cat.”

It marks the first time she will be competing in a mixed martial arts bout outside of her native Malaysia.

Jihin knows it will be a different experience, but she believes it will be something “easier” to deal with.

“When you fight in your hometown, you’re under a bit of pressure because everyone is cheering you on. But when you’re overseas, it might be different,” she said.

“I don’t have to worry much about the crowd, and I can focus on the fight. I’m excited to travel and enjoy Bangkok.”