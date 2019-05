JIHIN “Shadow Cat” Radzuan (pix) is building a path to the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title, and she is determined to eliminate anyone who stands in her path — even if it’s an old rival, and new friend, in Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol.

The Johor Bahru-born athlete is willing to face any contender in her division, and she did not rule out the possibility of competing against the talented Indonesian martial artist once more.

“We cannot be choosy when it comes to our opponent. I’ll be happy to face whoever ONE Championship feels is the right person for me,” the 20-year-old shared.

“If there’s a rematch, I’ll be glad to face her. We’re in the same division and are on the same mission [to become a World Champion].”

Jihin and Lumban Gaol belong at the top of the women’s atomweight division. Both athletes have a contrasting style in the Circle and have chalked up huge victories in 2018.

When they clashed at ONE: Pursuit of Power last July, they delivered quality performances, which consisted of high-level striking, defense, and control.

Although “Shadow Cat” came out on top, the Indonesian’s display that night still charmed the fans.

“She’s strong, big, and has heavy leg kicks. She’s one of the toughest athletes I’ve faced in ONE Championship,” Jihin confessed.

“She’s a great athlete, and we’ve moved on since our last battle. I’m sure it’ll be another entertaining bout if it happens.”

Only time will tell if they meet again, but Jihin is bent on making a statement in her next match, just like how Lumban Gaol avenged her January defeat to Puja Tomar with a masterful performance against Cambodian Top Team representative Nou Srey Pov at ONE: FOR HONOR last Friday, 3 May.

With a team and coach that are willing to assist her in her dream to be a World Champion, “Shadow Cat” is even more determined to prove her critics wrong.

“The time off has challenged me to achieve new things, but I feel like I’m slowly understanding how to improve where I can,” she shared. “I am certain I will win my next match. I know I can.”