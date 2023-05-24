Jin Wei cries for help

KUALA LUMPUR: Former two-time world junior champion Goh Jin Wei just could not contain her emotions after she was sent packing early in the Malaysia Masters 2023 here today.

The world number 29 Jin Wei went down to Yvonne Li of Germany 17-21, 21-17, 15-21 in a 61-minute battle in the opening round in Axiata Arena.

As soon as she walked out from the court, a dejected Jin Wei sat down on the floor and cried against the wall nearby in the mixed zone for about 10 minutes before she was comforted by her coach Nova Armada.

When met by reporters, the 23-year-old independent player said she felt frustrated for being unable to recover from fatigue after helping Malaysia to earn bronze in the Sudirman Cup 2023 in Suzhou, China, last week.

“I was frustrated about myself as I did not take care of my body really well from last week. Even though there was a break in between for a few days I am not fully recovered.

“However, I did not do so well because I don’t have a support system and just go for private physiotherapy sessions outside,” she said.

Jin Wei said a strong support service would definitely help her to be more fresh to match top players and more importantly, fulfill her wish to be among the athletes listed in the Road to Gold (RTG) programme.

The RTG was implemented to help in Malaysia’s hunt for their first Olympic Games gold medal.

The Penangite, who had struggled with health issues in the past, said the full support system she enjoyed in the Sudirman Cup had helped her to perform better, including scoring an upset win over former world champion P.V. Sindhu of India 14-21, 21-10, 22-20.

Jin Wei also heaped praise on Yvonne for stretching her to the limit.

Jin Wei said she was unsure of playing in the Thailand Open next week as she was ‘too tired’ at the moment. - Bernama