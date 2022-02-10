Jin Wei falls at final hurdle in Vietnam Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Independent women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei blew the chance to claim her first title in four years after going down 15-21, 13-21 to homester Nguyen Thuy Linh in the final of the Vietnam Open today.

The 22-year-old Jin Wei, who is ranked 53rd in the world, gave it a good go against her Vietnamese rival before succumbing in 32 minutes at the Nguyen Du Cultural Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City.

Jin Wei, a two-time former world junior champion, had advanced to the final after eliminating another Vietnamese shuttler Tran Thi Phuong Thuy 12-21, 21-17, 21-14 in the semi-finals yesterday.

The Penangite last won a major title at the 2018 World Junior Championships in Markham, Canada. - Bernama