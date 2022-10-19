Jo-Leen to spearhead Malaysia’s quest for tennis gold at Cambodia SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR: National junior tennis athlete Saw Jo-Leen is among the names that will carry the country’s challenge at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia with her second appearance at the biennial sports event.

Tennis Malaysia president Mirzan Mahathir said as part of her preparations, the 15-year-old is now competing in the Under-18 (U-18) J3 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tour tournament taking place here from yesterday and is joined by 108 local and foreign players.

He said Jo-Leen will also gain some experience competing in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup tournaments that will be held next year.

“We really hope Jo-Leen’s participation who is the top-ranked player in this J3 tournament, can further increase her rankings and eventually into the top 60 bracket.

“If she climbs up the ranking we will also encourage her to participate in the Junior Grand Slam,“ he told a press conference at the Tun Razak National Tennis Centre here today.

Jo-Leen is currently ranked 192nd in the world, and is the top favourite and gold potential at the J3 tournament from Oct 18 to 23 at the Tun Razak National Tennis Centre.

The tournament is the sixth round in the World Tennis Tour programme in Malaysia offering ITF ranking points of 100 for singles and 75 for doubles champions. - Bernama