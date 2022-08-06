Joe Ee did it again, helps Malaysia to achieve six gold target

BIRMINGHAM: What a day. What a magical show by national young rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee.

Hours after landing her first ever gold medal in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games through ball discipline, Joe Ee soared high once again to bag her second gold, this time via ribbon discipline before a full-house at Arena Birmingham.

Debutant Joe Ee put on a superb performance from start to finish, controlling the ribbon in such an elegant way to come out tops with 27.800 points to edge Louise Christie of Scotland who took silver with 27.550 points while Carmel Kallemaa of Canada scored 27.500 points to secure bronze in a tight contest here.

What was more interesting, Joe Ee’s second gold medal here had certainly helped the national contingent to achieve their six gold medal target in the Games.

In the meantime, it was a bitter pill to swallow for Koi Sie Yan, who took the bronze in the similar event at Gold Coast 2018, as she missed out to be on the podium after finishing fourth with 27.200 points.

Meanwhile, after a dismal show in hoop final, Izzah Amzan can finally heaved a sigh of relief as she took home bronze in clubs final.

Izzah collected 28.600 points while Australia’s Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva amassed 29.400 points to emerge victorious in the event followed by silver medalist Carmel Kallemaa of Canada with 29.100 points. - Bernama