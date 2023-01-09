Johor determined to defend overall champion title at Sarawak Sukma

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is determined to defend its overall champion title at the 21st edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak next year.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives, and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said that the absence of the canoe event, which was the largest contributor to Johor’s gold medal haul last year, is not a hindrance to its quest to become overall champions.

He said focus would be given to other sporting events, especially athletics.

“For Sukma in Sarawak, I haven’t talked with MSNJ (the Johor State Sports Council) yet about the gold medal target and so on. Insya-Allah, we will do our best to keep the title.

“Although some of our players have passed the age limit, I believe MSNJ will do its best,” he told a press conference after the opening ceremony of the Johor State Games 2023 at the Johor Bahru City Council Arena Stadium here today.

Johor emerged as the 20th Sukma overall champions after winning 77 gold medals, 52 silver medals and 43 bronze medals, surpassing their initial target of 40 golds.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hairi said a total of 3,000 athletes participated in futsal, basketball, sepak takraw and netball events at the Johor State Games, which entered its second edition this year.

He said the state government had allocated a total of RM1.12 million to the state constituencies to help them prepare for the two-day event starting today. -Bernama