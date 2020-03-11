Johor not planning to postpone Sukma 2020

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government currently does not intend to postpone the biennial Malaysia Games (Sukma) this year, following the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad said the state government would continue to monitor the situation from time to time.

“At this time, the organisers have no plans to postpone Sukma 2020, so it will remain on schedule.

“We have sent invitations to seven states and hope that the event can proceed as all preparations are in the final stage,“ he said at a press conference after chairing a state executive council meeting in Kota Iskandar, here today.

Sukma 2020 is scheduled to be held in Johor from July 11 to 19 before the Para Sukma Games from Aug 16 to 22. - Bernama